Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Its Position in Yelp (YELP) by $2.55 Million as Share Price Declined; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose, United Asset Strategies Has Increased Holding by $1.57 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 428,572 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 59,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 704,188 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.20 million for 42.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.