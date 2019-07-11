Schaller Investment Group Maintains Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR); Shareholder Harvey Partners Lifted Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 29,804 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.93. About 890,155 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 309,807 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley holds 76,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Investment owns 0.43% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 4.17 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 496,100 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 52,297 shares. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 45,172 shares. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 26,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Shelton Capital reported 2,366 shares. Amp Invsts invested in 84,358 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.02% or 10,745 shares. Nomura Holding owns 13,613 shares. Starr Intll Com accumulated 17,434 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.14% or 491,796 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 28,628 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 17.96 million shares. South State accumulated 0.04% or 3,309 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 138,111 shares.

