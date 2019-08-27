Schaller Investment Group Lowered Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position; PHI NON-VOTING (PHIKQ) SI Increased By 23.23%

PHI INC NON-VOTING (OTCMKTS:PHIKQ) had an increase of 23.23% in short interest. PHIKQ’s SI was 345,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.23% from 280,700 shares previously. With 247,800 avg volume, 1 days are for PHI INC NON-VOTING (OTCMKTS:PHIKQ)’s short sellers to cover PHIKQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)’s stock declined 13.35%. The Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 3.54M shares with $18.57M value, down from 3.80M last quarter. Republic First Bancorp Inc now has $232.43M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 90,576 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for clients in the gas and oil exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.03 million. It operates through three business divisions: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent gas and oil exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions.

