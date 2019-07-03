Schaller Investment Group Lowered Its Holding in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) as Stock Declined; Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) Stock Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Increased by $9.03 Million Its Holding

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) by 141.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 51,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,098 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 36,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brand Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 69,134 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 29,000 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 122,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,175 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd Shs A (NYSE:LAZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buzz May Be Over for New Age Beverages Stock for Awhile – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Key Things From Canopy Growth’s Earnings Call That Investors Should Know – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Even Under $5, New Age Beverages Stock May Not Be Done Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares invested in 0.03% or 34,972 shares. South State has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 443 shares. 41,184 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.33% stake. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corp reported 14.53% stake. 8,900 were reported by Archon Partners Limited Liability Corporation. 12,565 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 65,637 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ar Asset Management invested in 10,150 shares. Moreover, Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.24% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,497 shares. L S Advisors accumulated 0.22% or 9,350 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 283 shares. Kings Point Management has 127 shares.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank stocks have crushed it since Trump took office. Here’s how Louisville’s lenders have fared since Election Day – Louisville Business First” on July 27, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “â€œThe Power of Redâ€ Returns to New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Returns to Haddonfield for Small Business Saturday Celebration – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: Vernon Hill’s U.K. woes could be impacting Republic First – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Hires Lumberton Store Manager Nasdaq:FRBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 20,116 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 122,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 41,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 395,581 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,167 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 1,930 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2.78M shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Group Limited Company holds 12,684 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 107,215 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 4,800 shares. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.85% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,767 shares.