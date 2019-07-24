Schaller Investment Group Increases Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Rose, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 995,429 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 2.48M shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

