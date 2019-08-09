Schaller Investment Group Holding in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Steadfast Capital Management LP Holding in Citigroup (C) Boosted by $223.67 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 10.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 200,675 shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset accumulated 0.15% or 18,860 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 109,019 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.57% or 193,163 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Com invested in 87,735 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hodges Capital Inc reported 17,661 shares. Affinity Ltd Llc invested in 2.17% or 170,311 shares. 766,772 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.04% or 539,897 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,681 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toth Advisory Corp reported 85 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 67,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,640 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

