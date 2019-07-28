Schaller Investment Group Holding in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Decreased by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined; Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Shareholder Prospector Partners Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 49,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,883 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 159,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 85,757 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 196,029 shares traded or 52.25% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 2.16 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 7,336 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested 0.18% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hyman Charles D has 11,785 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 32,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,852 shares. 24,658 are owned by Citadel Advisors Llc. D E Shaw And Communications Inc has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 702 are held by Monetary Gru. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 45,480 shares. North Star Investment Management reported 3,416 shares. Nationwide Fund reported 10 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 2,504 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 1,376 shares. 7,567 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 27,972 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 107,215 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 102,064 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 68,903 shares. Renaissance Technology owns 268,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 118,119 were reported by Morgan Stanley. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 24,923 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Jefferies Limited Liability Company invested in 13,336 shares. Security National Tru holds 0% or 1,490 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. The insider WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850. The insider Spevak Barry bought $24,167. MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,342 was bought by Flocco Theodore J JR.