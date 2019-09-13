Schaller Investment Group Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Lowered by $753,500; Stockbridge Partners Stake in Realpage (RP) Has Lowered by $4.50 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.45M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 135,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 40,372 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, down from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.47. About 903,481 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.28 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35M shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.