Schaller Investment Group Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upped by $4.51 Million as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.04. About 1.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 630,255 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 59,663 shares stake. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 44,855 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited has 0.25% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 28,263 shares. Garnet Equity Capital owns 4.93% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 40,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 6,208 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 132,289 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 93,728 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Co has 7,635 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 0.08% or 30,715 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc reported 0.06% stake. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 328,434 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.15% or 7,000 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 53,369 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,173 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 5,070 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.66% or 19,600 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 1.12% or 338,787 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1.12% or 25,576 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 84,903 shares. Churchill Corporation reported 136,239 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited owns 121,434 shares. 178,095 were accumulated by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,433 shares. Maple reported 85,269 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Ltd Llc reported 2,382 shares stake. 101,640 were reported by Personal Cap Advsrs.

