Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Liberty Capital Management Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $961,346; Share Value Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,600 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 782 shares. Markel holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 123,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.01M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Financial Architects Incorporated holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 65 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 45,330 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 2.59 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has invested 1.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Cohen And Steers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 19,813 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 740,675 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Management Ltd Company invested in 2.17% or 245,168 shares. Burns J W & has invested 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,005 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cookson Peirce & Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,601 shares. Colonial Advisors reported 147,638 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hills Bank And Trust reported 27,927 shares stake. Boston &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,936 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 1.65M shares. Covington Invest Inc has 1.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,443 shares. Bainco Invsts invested in 106,378 shares or 1.02% of the stock.