Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Raised Its Holding

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 871,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.28M shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 89,189 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850 on Thursday, May 16. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,017 was bought by MADONNA HARRY. On Wednesday, May 15 Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 5,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342. $29,520 worth of stock was bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 68,903 shares. American Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 28,053 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 7,561 shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc owns 2.78M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 177,038 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 20,116 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Group Inc Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.54M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 395,581 shares. Security Natl Tru Company invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 94,449 shares to 193,580 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 341,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (Put) (ZMH).