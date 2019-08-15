Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $1.31 Million as Market Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose While Argent Capital Management Raised Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 294.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 146,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 196,214 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, up from 49,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 3.07 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 156,722 shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,357 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corporation by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles accumulated 13,894 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,594 shares. 1,035 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca). Whitnell & Co accumulated 2,400 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 31,142 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.19 million shares. Fmr Lc reported 12.89 million shares. Argi Services invested in 15,665 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 42,596 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Comml Bank Of The West holds 77,715 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Llc holds 237,707 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 61,978 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 898,618 were reported by State Street. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 4,800 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 118,119 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,046 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 246,609 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 557,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 122,666 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.12 million shares. Security Natl Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com owns 12,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 0.01% or 11,299 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017 worth of stock. The insider Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167. Flocco Theodore J JR also bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16.