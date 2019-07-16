Schaller Investment Group Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $4.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 767,693 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 32,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,713 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 1.64 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bernstein: The Day To Upgrade Dollar Tree ‘Has Finally Come’ – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 6, 2019 : DLTR, DCI, INXN, TSG, THO, ANF, CHS, GLYC, AMRC, MEET, OPTN, WHF – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Management has invested 2.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 344,935 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,600 shares. Scopus Asset LP reported 467,600 shares. Moreover, Intact Inv Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Schaller Investment Gru invested in 67,960 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 2.59M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,569 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,622 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 686 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 740 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.09% or 354,124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,348 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 141,174 are held by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.37M shares. Town And Country Comml Bank And Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications has invested 0.91% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.19% or 481,110 shares. Moreover, Highlander Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.33M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 106,710 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orleans Cap Management Corp La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 29,680 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc invested in 14,918 shares. 33,094 are owned by Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,773 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,500 shares to 39,117 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 128,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,121 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tanker Shipping Demand Nightmare â€“ Fact Of Fiction? – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s the High-Yield Dividend Stock I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.