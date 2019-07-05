Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stake by $1.31 Million; Share Price Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Position in Robert Half Intl (RHI) as Valuation Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 12,363 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 981.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 35,260 shares as the company's stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,853 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 3,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 419,084 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 45,100 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 35,576 are held by Fjarde Ap. Mackenzie Fincl reported 73,850 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 2.62M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 43,200 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,735 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 23,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates invested 0.65% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Omers Administration Corporation owns 10,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 27,338 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.09% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares to 7,378 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,204 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1.66 million shares. Schaller Inv Gp invested 13.75% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 177,038 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 118,119 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 6,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Ltd reported 7,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). New Jersey-based Fincl Architects Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.31 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 268,233 shares. 557,150 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Wasatch Inc owns 2.78 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 93,500 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Shares for $24,167 were bought by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $51,017 were bought by MADONNA HARRY. 6,000 shares valued at $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN on Wednesday, May 15. 5,000 shares were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS, worth $24,850 on Thursday, May 16. 5,000 shares were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR, worth $24,342.