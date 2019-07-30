Schaller Investment Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $4.51 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Value Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 322,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.82M, up from 836,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $370.2. About 177,483 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $102.71. About 495,460 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inc owns 6,353 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,017 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Avenir accumulated 470,129 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 25,987 shares. 226,266 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,090 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 42,428 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 24,606 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bb&T Corporation holds 7,589 shares. Moreover, Maple Management has 2.56% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 103,620 shares. 7,000 are held by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Voya Inv Management Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 109,864 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was sold by Evans Michele A.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 1.40 million shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $262.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Precious Metals by 30,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,995 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Management Lp reported 1,100 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 33,589 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 2,255 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.26% or 2,018 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 24,980 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc owns 41,273 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Com holds 1,778 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Davenport And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cumberland Partners has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.65% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Agf Invests reported 94,003 shares stake. Roberts Glore And Co Il has invested 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Advsrs Preferred holds 87 shares. 127,031 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Limited Liability Company.