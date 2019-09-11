Schaller Investment Group Has Lifted Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $4.51 Million; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Holding in Adobe (ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 4.10M shares traded or 64.85% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.93. About 1.83M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 106,505 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 280,009 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe Rusling reported 119 shares. 34,800 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Buckingham Asset holds 0.07% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. 109 are owned by Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated holds 0.92% or 31,309 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Avenir holds 5.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 470,129 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 4,230 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Arrow Finance reported 8,930 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Advisory Alpha Limited Co accumulated 164 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,141 shares to 520,757 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 12,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,951 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).