Schaller Investment Group Has Increased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $4.51 Million; Stock Price Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose While Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $14.42 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 612,308 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 18.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

