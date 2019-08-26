Schaller Investment Group Has Increased By $4.51 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Electronic Arts (EA)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 171.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaller Investment Group Inc acquired 42,960 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 67,960 shares with $7.14 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 843,726 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 313 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 255 sold and reduced their positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 263.41 million shares, up from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 70 Reduced: 185 Increased: 204 New Position: 109.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of stock.

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $109’s average target is 13.34% above currents $96.17 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $110 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 10,745 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2,500 shares. Montag A And Associate owns 32,700 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.19% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A invested in 1,210 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rivulet Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.78 million shares or 17.56% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 150 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 31,744 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 58,800 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 31,000 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 16,975 shares. Starr accumulated 17,434 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.81 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.