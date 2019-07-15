Schaller Investment Group Has Decreased Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Inogen (INGN) Holder Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Stake

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 21,036 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 18,991 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 2.31 million shares. 7,938 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 192,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate reported 0% stake. Numerixs Investment Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 7,200 shares. Citigroup reported 8,414 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 8,285 are owned by Jane Street Gru Incorporated Lc. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 5,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 33,300 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 1,705 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 10,406 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 36,731 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850. The insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342. $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN.