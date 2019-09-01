Schaller Investment Group Has Cut Its Yelp (YELP) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Invesco LTD Has Cut Its Hci Group (HCI) Holding by $315,588

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Hci Group Inc (HCI) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.22% . The institutional investor held 59,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 67,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Hci Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 149,680 shares traded or 153.24% up from the average. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Raises Quarter Dividend to 37.5c Vs. 35c; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $55.8 MLN COMPARED WITH $63.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 23/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS – RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 190 CENTS (GROSS) PER HCI SHARE

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 1.04M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M

