Schaller Investment Group Has Cut By $1.31 Million Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position; Last Week D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Analysts

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)’s stock declined 24.46%. The Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 3.54M shares with $18.57 million value, down from 3.80M last quarter. Republic First Bancorp Inc now has $278.32M valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 56,840 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Mizuho. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, March 25 report. See D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $45.0000 52.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $49 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $53 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $44 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “â€œThe Power of Redâ€ Returns to New York City – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Hires Lumberton Store Manager Nasdaq:FRBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,972 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L P. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 41,455 shares. 10,439 are held by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Advisory Services Net Lc owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 1,930 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 30,165 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 37,358 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 93,500 shares. 898,618 are held by State Street Corp. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd invested in 0% or 88,690 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 38,696 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 268,233 shares. Schaller Invest accumulated 3.54 million shares or 13.75% of the stock. Financial Architects Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 588,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. The insider Flocco Theodore J JR bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 was made by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. Jacobs Lisa R. had bought 2,900 shares worth $14,026. On Wednesday, May 15 TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 6,000 shares. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017. The insider Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,169 are held by Chartist Incorporated Ca. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 34,941 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 4,017 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 171,559 were reported by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,857 shares. Zeke Advsrs Llc owns 4,993 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Jnba Fin Advisors invested in 0% or 350 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 1.19M shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 29.64M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.03M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $16.99 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.15 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.