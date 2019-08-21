Schaller Investment Group Decreased Yelp (YELP) Holding; Shorts at Healthequity (HQY) Raised By 8.48%

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 11.58%. The Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 125,000 shares with $4.31 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 421,778 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) had an increase of 8.48% in short interest. HQY's SI was 5.09 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.48% from 4.69M shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 5 days are for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)'s short sellers to cover HQY's short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 356,693 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yelp Inc has $4200 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 18.64% above currents $33.15 stock price. Yelp Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by B. Riley & Co. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability reported 121,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 1.27 million shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 137,102 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.18M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.16% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 55,000 shares. 14,500 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 369 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 334 shares in its portfolio. 66,806 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 51,238 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 34,414 shares. 15,360 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).



HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 41.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.



Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 45.80% above currents $60.63 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.