Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Position in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) as Stock Declined; As Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stock Value Rose, Hawk Ridge Management Upped Position by $5.49 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 1.33M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 264,192 shares traded or 65.96% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Lp accumulated 33,027 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). D E Shaw And Co Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 159,591 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. First Limited Partnership owns 739,656 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap LP owns 18,541 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 510,231 shares stake. Clark Estates New York reported 141,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Convergence Inv Prtn Lc holds 10,114 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ameriprise Fin owns 1.38 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,299 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Co owns 7,561 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com invested in 13,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 11,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 82,399 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,696 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 37,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Architects Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 122,666 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). First Advsrs LP reported 50,437 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.66M shares.