Schaller Investment Group Decreased Its Holding in Yelp (YELP) by $2.55 Million; Viad (VVI) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 18,906 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 806,862 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Check In On Yelp’s Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: Money Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Anxieties Reignited as Dow Reverses Course – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,797 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 185,516 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 34,527 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 121,826 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 337,865 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Eqis Management, California-based fund reported 31,479 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 835,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Lp has invested 0.18% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 46,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 116,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 87,761 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 8,769 shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 8,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 37,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,248 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Bank Of America Corporation De holds 56,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 19,819 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 11,723 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,933 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 4,426 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 20,731 shares.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Financial Post” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Isabella Cunningham to Depart Viad Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.34M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.