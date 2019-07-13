Schaller Investment Group Cut Yelp (YELP) Holding by $2.55 Million as Stock Declined; Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stock Price Rose While Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $319,618 Its Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 806,727 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 215,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 838,697 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63 million for 81.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 94.12% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.21% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,635 shares to 25,835 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 400,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd.