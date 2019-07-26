Schaller Investment Group Cut Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $14.71 Million as Shares Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 113,931 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 10.04M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp owns 28,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm holds 11,299 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 28,700 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 68,911 shares. 3.54 million were reported by Schaller Invest Gp. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 50,437 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Security Trust owns 1,490 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 149,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fin Architects accumulated 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 37,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 13,336 are owned by Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 557,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. Shares for $51,017 were bought by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 15 TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 6,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Flocco Theodore J JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,178 shares to 414,128 shares, valued at $32.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co reported 361,204 shares. Nippon Life Ins invested 0.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 336,242 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 272,318 shares. Keystone Planning has invested 4.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Ww invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weybosset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,597 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 330 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 375,085 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co invested in 68,180 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited reported 207,871 shares. 75,092 are owned by Wills Grp Inc. 65,685 were reported by Focused Wealth Management. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 98,973 shares.

