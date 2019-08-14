Schaller Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Flir Systems (FLIR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.61 Million Its Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 778,738 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 165,214 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Us Fincl Bank De reported 208,940 shares. 16,665 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corp. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.05% or 310,520 shares. Natl Invest Serv Inc Wi owns 28,773 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.35 million shares. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards Financial Bank reported 20,098 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 0.31% or 24,648 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 19,813 shares. Schaller Inv holds 5.29% or 67,960 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 946,363 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 3,700 shares. 5,717 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advsr.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP accumulated 40,267 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 221,550 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP owns 68,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 45,054 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 17,583 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Comm reported 70 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 47,923 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 19,749 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. 127,696 are held by Prudential Fincl. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

