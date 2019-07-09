Schaller Investment Group Boosted Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cognios Capital Lowered Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 685,302 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 3.69 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.05M were reported by London Co Of Virginia. Moore Cap Mgmt LP owns 150,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 408 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund reported 4,731 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,170 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has 0.24% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mai reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.66M shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Wealth Lc holds 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 4,094 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd accumulated 1,059 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regentatlantic Ltd Company reported 87,599 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 187,776 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares to 55,709 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,395 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD).