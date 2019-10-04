Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Icici Bank LTD (Adr) (IBN) Stake by $2.31 Million; Wallington Asset Management Increases Stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 192,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 933,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50 million, up from 740,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 2.46 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 148,380 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, up from 97,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 65,033 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY) by 84,717 shares to 630,271 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Property Mexico by 344,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

