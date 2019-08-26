Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Bce (BCE) Stake by $3.50 Million; Valuation Rose; As Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Leuthold Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 1.27 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03M, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 453,615 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 100,327 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $111.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,164 shares, and cut its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 73,100 are owned by Price Michael F. Bb&T owns 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 9,576 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,700 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fincl Engines Advsr Lc reported 1,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 198,877 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets has 11,047 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,471 shares. 7,233 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Davidson Inv Advisors accumulated 1.22% or 66,469 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,223 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13 million shares. 5,076 were accumulated by Lpl Limited. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 1,822 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.73 million for 6.08 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares to 157,299 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 58,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).