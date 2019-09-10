Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Archer (ADM) Position; Dsp Group (DSPG) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Trimmed Holding by $4.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 90,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 428,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, up from 338,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.43 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 194,524 shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getting Richer With Archer – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Offers A Low Risk 10% Annual Return In The Long-Term – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels says harsh weather will trim Q1 earnings by $50M-$60M – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: Quality Company In An Unattractive Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “ADM considers ethanol spinoff as first-quarter profit falls on severe weather – Reuters” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin Compagnie Generale (A (MGDDY) by 94,245 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $45.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 96,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.29% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,320 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 111,247 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,271 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs, South Carolina-based fund reported 6,260 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.75% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 56,720 shares. 55,000 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. Plante Moran Limited Liability stated it has 3,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 113,519 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 12,925 shares. 8,476 are owned by Lincoln Lc. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Republic Invest Management holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 35,557 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 213,982 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSP Group Launches Newest IP Communication Processor for Enhanced Voice, Graphics and Security – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 05, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 18,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apis Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.18% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Bancorp Of America De reported 31,132 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 240,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 69,475 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 118,415 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Limited invested in 53,178 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 130,668 shares stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com invested in 544 shares or 0% of the stock. 918 are held by Psagot Invest House Ltd. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Pnc Finance Gp Inc invested in 1,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 775,999 shares.