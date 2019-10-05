Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Holding in Icici Bank LTD (Adr) (IBN) as Stock Price Rose; Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $572,640 as Shares Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.31M shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 192,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 933,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50M, up from 740,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 26/04/2018 – DRA CONSULTANTS LTD DRAO.BO SAYS CO APPROVED AVAILING WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS AGGREGATING UPTO 100 MLN RUPEES FROM ICICI BANK; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magyar Telekom Telecommunicati by 494,029 shares to 502,327 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Gene Therapies with Potential to Conquer Tough-to-Tackle Breast Cancers – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank: Riskier Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2018. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beyond Meat’s Revenue Needs To Grow 35% A Year – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,915 shares to 14,935 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 19,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ii.