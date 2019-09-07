Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $3.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Its Stake in T Rowe Price Group (TROW) as Share Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 19,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 686,731 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 14/03/2018 – Techmeme: Warby Parker raises $75M round led by T. Rowe Price, sources say at a valuation of $1.75B (Jason Del Rey/Recode); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.74, EST. $1.68; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – WILL NOT BE RENEWING ITS OFFICE LEASE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA AND PLANS TO CLOSE ITS TAMPA OPERATIONS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 952,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 751,737 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 455,830 shares to 643,150 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (A (BHKLY) by 11,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.63 million for 31.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vermilion Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin (BEN) Reflects Cost-Control Benefits: Time to Hold? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Encore Capital (ECPG) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Margin Pressure, High Costs to Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TROW or HLNE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason’s Investment Strategies Impress: Time to Hold? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,075 shares to 7,416 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,609 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Verity Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Moreover, Continental Llc has 1.06% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Webster Bancshares N A has 0.01% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 37,669 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 410,543 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% or 41,189 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Incorporated reported 168,349 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.05% or 1.57M shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 203 shares. Cibc reported 43,687 shares stake. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.1% or 2,901 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 3,923 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 1.5% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).