Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by $1.06 Million; As Eplus (PLUS) Share Price Rose, Holder Indexiq Advisors Cut by $805,024 Its Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 9,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,895 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 27,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 134,928 shares traded or 47.01% up from the average. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 11,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 191,368 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 203,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83 shares. 3,730 were reported by Headinvest Lc. 2,358 were reported by Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability. Reilly Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,056 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South State holds 102,064 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 72,946 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 106,333 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Mcrae Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 2,864 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Leavell Investment Incorporated has 0.56% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 55,837 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 828 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 4,439 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 29,733 shares. Cullen Limited Liability Company has 37,760 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $142.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (A (BHKLY) by 11,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Be prepared for hurricane season with safety tips from Piedmont Natural Gas – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy: Only Upside From Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables’ largest solar project now online in California – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $737.22M for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.79M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Marijuana Stock Tilray Jumped 22.5% in June – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shopify (SHOP) Strengthens Platform With New Delivery Network – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amneal Pharma cuts core profit forecast on allergy shot supply issues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.