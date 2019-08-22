Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Cohen & Steers (CNS) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 4,142 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.39 million shares with $140.47 million value, down from 1.39 million last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. now has $348.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 6.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 66 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 43 sold and decreased their stakes in Cohen & Steers Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 20.23 million shares, down from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 225,064 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 576,242 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.17% invested in the company for 65,000 shares. The New York-based Global Thematic Partners Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,279 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 66,644 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q REV. $94.5M; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cohen & Steers Appoints Joseph Harvey to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Ascendas Real Estate Investmen stake by 455,830 shares to 643,150 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc. stake by 34,291 shares and now owns 2.75 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc invested 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,000 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa invested in 3,166 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Lc owns 25,108 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. West Family Invests Inc reported 4,710 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 6,624 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability owns 1.41 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Ci accumulated 1.93 million shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Com has invested 3.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Narwhal Cap Management holds 97,943 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability accumulated 18,712 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 435,378 shares. Voloridge Ltd owns 783,454 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 93,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.37% above currents $108.85 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.