Schafer Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; Reading International Has 1.3 Sentiment

Reading International Inc (RDI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 funds increased or opened new positions, while 23 sold and decreased their stock positions in Reading International Inc. The funds in our database now own: 8.42 million shares, down from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Reading International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 0.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 3,666 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.17 million shares with $144.73 million value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $223.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 2.70 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin reported 4.54 million shares. Altfest L J Inc holds 1,737 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 281,956 shares. Private Tru Co Na has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgar Lomax Va reported 5.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Town And Country State Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 47,232 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability holds 22,939 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co has 69,670 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Co reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.65% or 61,716 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,798 shares. Putnam Ltd Co accumulated 980,753 shares. Michigan-based Monroe National Bank & Mi has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.47% above currents $117.96 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 46,623 shares to 801,111 valued at $33.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Daimler Ag (Adr) stake by 95,894 shares and now owns 2.29 million shares. Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) was raised too.

Reading International, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $304.68 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. It has a 45.09 P/E ratio. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.16% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. for 459,300 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 506,852 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 131,105 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 211,867 shares.

The stock increased 3.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 32,330 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.