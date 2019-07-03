Schafer Cullen Capital Management Position in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) Has Trimmed by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Stadium Capital Management Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) Has Cut by $817,480 as Stock Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) (ITUB) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 211,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.60M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 215,881 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 388,952 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $121.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen by 455,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.63B for 13.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 171,526 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ulysses Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 441,897 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 117,522 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 167,863 shares. 858,312 are owned by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Eulav Asset holds 14,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 20,000 shares. Primecap Ca owns 5.01M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 11,692 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 975 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 289,225 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 13,858 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).