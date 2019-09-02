Schafer Cullen Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Has Raised by $8.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Collectors Universe (CLCT) Share Price Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Upped by $478,329 Its Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 100,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.58M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Collectors Universe (CLCT) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 28,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.21% . The institutional investor held 138,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Collectors Universe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 86,367 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 14/03/2018 – PCGS Donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with “Submissions for a Cure” Breast Cancer Awareness Coin Grading Pr; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/03/2018 KRUK SAYS IS READY TO CONSOLIDATE EUROPEAN DEBT COLLECTORS; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – EZRA CHOWAIKI PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD FOR CHEATING COLLECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe

More notable recent Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Collectors Universe to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Collectors Universe: Operating Leverage Machine Remains Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chief Executive Officer Robert Deuster to Retire Following Appointment of Successor – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2017. More interesting news about Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “S. S. Central America â€œShip of Goldâ€ Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Collectors Universe Announces Departure of David G. Hall as President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,822 shares to 187,555 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CLCT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 8.15 million shares or 111.29% more from 3.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.01% or 726,863 shares in its portfolio. 66,206 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Martin & Tn stated it has 100,444 shares. Prelude Capital Llc has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 253 shares. Menta Cap Ltd has 26,842 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 44,082 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 13,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 44,069 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Limited, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 138,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,296 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Co stated it has 11,480 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 96,355 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $88.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 270,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ase Technology Holding Co. Ltd.