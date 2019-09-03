Schafer Cullen Capital Management Maintains Stake in The Travelers Companies (TRV); Avx New (AVX) Stake Maintained by Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 915,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.61 million, up from 912,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 571,656 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 98,949 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at APEC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 710 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) or 20,739 shares. American Group accumulated 29,765 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 225 shares. 109,004 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 116,102 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. 443,170 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sei Investments holds 0% or 30,511 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 5.50M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $90.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 270,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,115 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fidelity Investments® Helps Raytheon and the Travelers Companies, Inc. Implement Innovative Student Debt & Retirement Benefit Programs to Employees – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.