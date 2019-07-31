Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $3.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Ballentine Partners Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 57,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.67 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 16.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 989,067 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock Could Become Attractive on Pullbacks – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Intel (INTC) Down 22.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) by 491 shares to 3,885 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,467 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 1.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coastline has invested 0.79% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com reported 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 247,961 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 96,964 shares. 65,164 are owned by Private Tru Com Na. King Luther Mngmt reported 150,018 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Assetmark stated it has 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ruggie Grp stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al invested in 161,001 shares. 714,600 were accumulated by Ci Invests.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc owns 5,746 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1,825 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx accumulated 21,365 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 54,723 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 340,106 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Communication Na owns 136,557 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset Strategies Incorporated has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,490 shares. 2,475 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 25 were accumulated by Fil. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Company invested 0.71% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cleararc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.18% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Advisory Service Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,764 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – streetinsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KFC’s Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83 million was made by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million on Monday, February 11.