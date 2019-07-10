Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (GSK) Position as Shares Declined; As Fedex (Put) (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (GSK) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 81,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.60M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 3.43 million shares traded or 44.44% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 12/04/2018 – GSK sells rare disease gene therapy portfolio; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – ORCHARD TO ALSO ASSUME ALL OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM GSK’S COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MOLMED; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLIN CFO, TO RETIRE FROM GSK

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 181,378 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 115 shares. Adage Capital Group reported 300,204 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,800 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 51,529 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Madison Holdings owns 26,900 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Nj holds 2,000 shares. 17,564 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 0.94% or 193,127 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt accumulated 21,180 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Independent Investors reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 133,316 shares. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 1.46% or 8,667 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 0.05% or 3,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 900 shares to 200 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 42,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,907 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Make Of FedEx’s Disappointing Dividend News – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Return Of Geopolitical Risk – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GlaxoSmithKline: U.S. Dollar Performance Review For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GlaxoSmithKline And Merck KGaA Position For The Next Wave In Immuno-Oncology – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dermavant Sciences on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 29,569 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).