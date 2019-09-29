Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lifted Its Icici Bank LTD (Adr) (IBN) Stake; CMTSU LIQUIDATION (CBRI) Shorts Down By 7.69%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN) stake by 26.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 192,740 shares as Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 933,250 shares with $11.50 million value, up from 740,510 last quarter. Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) now has $40.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES

CMTSU LIQUIDATION INC (OTCMKTS:CBRI) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. CBRI’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 2,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0013 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $183,704. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF) stake by 10,983 shares to 35,712 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) stake by 151,679 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf was reduced too.