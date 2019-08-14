Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increases Stake in At&T (T); Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $679,672; Market Valuation Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 5.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 633,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.49 million, up from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 13.75M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $90.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,838 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,596 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Lc. Mai Cap accumulated 460,434 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc owns 1.06 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 20,862 were reported by Condor Capital Management. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.13% or 211,242 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 385,268 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 61,108 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,373 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hikari Tsushin holds 127,952 shares. 71,883 were reported by Bragg Fin Inc. Sabal Tru invested in 18,250 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2.62M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Com Ca stated it has 5.93M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ipg Investment Ltd holds 0% or 40,910 shares in its portfolio. Clenar Muke Llc has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,483 shares. Owl Creek Asset LP reported 1.26M shares. First Washington, a Washington-based fund reported 400 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 6,754 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,105 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 0.11% or 6,222 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 20,898 shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Ab invested in 2.23% or 353,868 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 528,872 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 9,697 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).