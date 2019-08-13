Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increases Position in Bce (BCE); Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 2.64M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03M, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 279,028 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $90.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 30,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,648 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Worried About a Market Crash? Here’s How You Can Protect Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR-B) Top 2019 Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has Starbucks Risen to $90? – Forbes” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “With Starbucks Now, the Coffee Chain Tests a Model for the App Era – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 7,167 shares. Capital Serv Of America owns 2.69% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 226,067 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,076 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 311,209 are owned by Smead Cap Mgmt Inc. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 18,493 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd holds 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 57,363 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 457,030 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,540 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 20,516 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability invested in 32,121 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Family Capital Trust accumulated 71,172 shares. Cambridge reported 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.