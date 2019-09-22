Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stake by $32.77 Million; Stock Rose; Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.12 Million; Stock Price Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 697,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.81 million, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 6,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 13,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 8,038 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 88 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,390 were reported by Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 215,021 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 752,178 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 31,140 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank holds 122,193 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.85% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Llc owns 92,089 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.42% or 62,422 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 11,924 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY) by 84,717 shares to 630,271 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smiths Group Plc (Adr) (SMGZY) by 490,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).