Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $20.45 Million as Share Price Rose; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder North American Management Has Boosted Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 346,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.07 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 1.13M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 83,943 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 78,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 2.02M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,527 shares to 108,422 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,353 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 4,283 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Com holds 119,120 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 39,844 shares. North Amer Management Corporation has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oppenheimer And Communications holds 32,383 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,325 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP owns 152,906 shares. Natl Pension has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 552,921 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 1,187 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 31,676 shares. 100,493 were reported by Cadinha & Lc. Stearns Financial Serv Gru owns 0.24% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 19,035 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund owns 8,813 shares. Td Asset owns 133,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Lc accumulated 0.08% or 4,514 shares. 500 were accumulated by Hartford Management. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,150 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com accumulated 42,950 shares. Jennison Associates Lc reported 711,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 6,128 shares or 0% of the stock. 90,384 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Cornerstone holds 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 31,000 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,627 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.25M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.03% or 102,498 shares in its portfolio.