Schafer Cullen Capital Management Holds Holding in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV); Adobe (ADBE) Stake Held by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 32.79M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.07 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Facebook Beats Q2 Views – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 104,690 shares to 921,380 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Munich Re Group (Adr) (MURGY) by 240,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (Adr) (NYSE:SNY).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares to 646,203 shares, valued at $128.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited reported 900 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,173 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 1.19% or 81,878 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc has 3.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 69,519 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 4.95% or 640,211 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.19% or 136,172 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.44% or 722,763 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Llp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 278,484 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 16,029 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 395 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 1.63 million shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,154 shares. Farmers Tru reported 11,822 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management LP reported 8.69% stake.