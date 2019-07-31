Schafer Cullen Capital Management Holding In Raytheon Co. (RTN) Was Increased; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Cut Holding by $1.96 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 17,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 109,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 1.34M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 83,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 670,437 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.07 million, up from 586,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 476,926 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 16,400 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.06% or 58,106 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 14,586 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 144,962 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 69,900 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Peoples Service accumulated 2,050 shares. 20,895 are held by Montag A And Associate. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Regal Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Co has 1.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sterneck Mgmt Llc reported 1.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 280,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.60 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 181,958 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 6,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,330 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Buckingham Capital Inc has 1,126 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 500 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 3,923 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.2% or 406,909 shares. 26,325 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 33,015 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.4% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 86,589 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davenport Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,154 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,266 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 60,972 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.