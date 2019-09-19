Schafer Cullen Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Calix (CALX) Share Price Declined, Horrell Capital Management Lifted Holding by $720,600

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 120,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 600,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 50,107 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,270 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 2,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.62. About 15.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De stated it has 36,280 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 40,725 shares. Parsec Incorporated holds 3.26% or 265,310 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.99 million shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Schroder Investment Group reported 2.70 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Lc invested in 118,925 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,480 shares. Frontier reported 362,660 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 57,049 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B? – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Adr) by 131,250 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) by 178,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 2.49 million shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 164,770 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 636,005 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 33,199 shares. Northern Tru reported 548,174 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.90M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Mgmt has 1.92% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 49,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,727 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,290 shares. American Interest Gru accumulated 0% or 29,097 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 55,436 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 30,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 101,553 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management and Service Provisioning on AXOS – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCC Increases First Call Resolutions by 36 Percent and Reduces Escalations 26 Percent with Calix Support Cloud and Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.