Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Position by $2.31 Million; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Market Valuation Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped by $960,384 Its Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.14. About 2.70 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.15B market cap company. It closed at $42.1 lastly. It is down 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approves Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank PLC to HSBC UK; 20/04/2018 – HSBC CEO: BANK WON’T LOOSEN ITS GRIP ON COSTS; 27/04/2018 – FBI: Former Head of HSBC’s Global Foreign Exchange Cash Trading Sentenced to 24 Months’ Imprisonment for Front-Running; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HSBC BANK ARGENTINA’S EXPECTED MAX. ARS 5B ISSUE; 04/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17.8 EUROS FROM 16.4 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Ex-HSBC Worker Falciani Released Without Bail by Spanish Judge; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 5,079 shares to 15,685 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr F (XLF) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,680 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor invested in 0.2% or 2,805 shares. Meritage Gru Lp holds 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 769,652 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 9.20M shares. Burns J W And New York reported 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Forbes J M Comm Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,232 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Amer Century reported 11,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Virginia Va owns 29,052 shares. Conning reported 19,848 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 139,750 shares. The New York-based Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi owns 161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Lp owns 0.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.47 million shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Platinum Investment Limited holds 8,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).